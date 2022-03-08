SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Old Mill English Tea Room

SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – An old tradition in a historic Somers home was just brought back to life.

Nancy Knorr recently opened the Old Mill English Tea Room.

“Well, my grandmother’s from London, I’ve had tea my entire life and really enjoyed tea rooms, any opportunity I’ve had to find a new tea room, I would go to them,” Knorr said. “I have traveled in the entertainment business for the last four decades so anywhere I would go in the country or even out of the country I would certainly look for a tearoom.”

She says while things slowed down after the holidays, weekends are still busy with bookings.

“Oh my gosh it’s been absolutely wonderful,” Knorr said.

She says she thinks it’s because people need a place to relax and socialize.

“It’s kind of a fairytale. As little girls, what we were told to do, play tea with your dolls or with your friends. And I think we go back in time and we pretend or maybe even still want to be little girls,” said Knorr.

The tearoom is decorated with fine china, flowers, and warm lighting, with soft music usually playing in the background.

There is a separate room for private parties and special events, like bridal showers or baby showers, and even birthday parties.

When the weather is nicer, there is an outdoor area.

Knorr says she hopes this becomes a place people come to make memories.

“I think people associate that with dressing up for the afternoon and again, as you mentioned a general socializing with a girlfriend or gathering of certain clubs, where they can come in and relax… we’re finding people aren’t just coming to dine, they’re coming to spend time here,” Knorr said. “An hour and a half, two hours, so we actually have to be careful how we do some bookings because people are just enjoying coming and staying, and enjoying the surroundings and the food, which is wonderful. The ambiance at the house and that’s a dream come true for me.”

Tea is served, and Chef William Allen serves up an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, salads, and soups.

The best part, at least for some, is dressing the part!

“They want to know how they should dress! Well, there is no dress code. But again back to your question, what is it about tea that’s so special?” said Knorr. “People seem to feel that they want to dress up and either feel like ladies, and we’ve had a lot of gentlemen come in as well. I have a selection of hats that ladies can wear, I have the queen, and they can have their photos taken with the queen as well.”

