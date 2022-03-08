State lawmakers discuss proposal for new student debt reimbursement program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State representatives discussed a proposal for a new student debt reimbursement program.

They discussed the proposal at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Hartford:

State representatives discussed a proposal for a new student debt reimbursement program.

“The proposal would create a student loan reimbursement program that would pay up to $25,000 of a participating borrower’s student loan over five years,” officials said. “Certain graduates of Connecticut public universities who live in the state after graduation would be eligible for the program.”

Lawmakers say there are multiple requirements participants of the program would have to meet, including:

Residing in Connecticut for five consecutive years

Working for at least two years

Completing 100 hours of volunteer service annually, among others

The proposal is being made by several representatives, including Corey P. Paris (D – Stamford), Gary Turco (D – Newington), Christine Palm (D – Chester, Deep River, Essex, Haddam), Eleni Kavros DeGraw (Avon, Canton), and Manny Sanchez (D – New Britain, Newington).

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.