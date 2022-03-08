Great Day CT
UConn Huskies win Big East Tournament

UConn Storrs sign
UConn Storrs sign(WFSB File)
By Joe Zone
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn won the Big East Tournament on Monday night.

UConn defeated Villanova, with a final score of 70-40. Villanova ended UConn’s 128 conference winning streak last month.

Christyn Williams was named the tournament’s outstanding player.

Olivia Nelson Adoda, Aaliyah Edwards, and Evina Westbrook made the All-Tournament Team.

This Sunday, UConn will find out who, where, and when they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

