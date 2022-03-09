Great Day CT
14 people, several pets forced out of their homes by fire in Norwich

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Fourteen people and several pets had to be relocated from their homes because of a kitchen fire in Norwich.

The Norwich Fire Department reported that it responded to 78 School St. shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said that the fire started in the kitchen and extended around both sides of the building. It also extended to a neighboring building.

They said they quickly knocked down the body of it.

Firefighters said all residents who were in the main building were accounted for with help from Norwich police.

The second building was searched and officials were able to determine that all of the people inside there were also accounted for.

Crews monitored the building for hot spots, but reported that the fire was under control shortly after 6 p.m.

However, they remained on the scene through the night to keep an eye on the building.

The American Red Cross helped the 14 people who were displaced.

While the fire was determined to have started in a kitchen, a cause was not released.

