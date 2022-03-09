3Cares: Items collected in Channel 3 supply drive shipped to Ukraine

(WFSB) - The response to the 3Cares for Ukraine event continues to inspire.

Wednesday, boxes of medical supplies, collected right here in Connecticut, were shipped out to help wounded soldiers and civilians.

It’s not a bucket brigade, but rather dozens of boxes, passed along from parishioners at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, piled high on pallets and loaded onto a truck.

“We really need wheelchairs, we’ve been sending over in this load, crutches, bed,” said Carl Harvey.

For the past two weeks, for Carl Harvey, Commander with the American Ukrainian Veterans Post 93, has been running point on getting much-needed medical supplies to injured soldiers and civilians in Ukraine.

Specifically, to a veterans’ hospital they adopted and visited in 2016.

“We actually developed a close working relationship with the director of the hospital. We actually sent some equipment over there; this is not the first shipment going directly to that hospital,” said Harvey.

He says all this medical equipment is from a group at Yale-New Haven hospital that recovers surplus operating room supplies and sends them around the world.

This is just the start.

“All of those boxes that you saw, equipment and supplies were provided by them and we’re going to do it again in 2 weeks,” Harvey said.

It’s all about strangers helping strangers and it’s not just the volunteers working at the church, but also this trucking company which is volunteering its time as well.

“I’m an early riser, I get up every day, heard Scot talking about it on Channel 3, I emailed him, he got right back to me and got us in contact with the churches,” said John Garlock with Central Connecticut Transportation.

John Garlock and his team with Central Connecticut Transportation got their truck down to New Haven, helping wrap, pack and then move these medical supplies.

“With what’s going on now, it’s the least we can do. These guys, we rearranged some moves for today, told them what we were doing, and these were the three guys who said, yup what time do you want us there, so yeah it feels good,” Garlock said.

With the need so great, organizers say they’ll continue to collect medical supplies and money, to do it again in two weeks.

“Its very heartwarming to see all of these people and the large amount of donations that have come in, also somewhat sad because I have family over there and we’re talking with them on a daily basis,” said Carl Roy Harvey of the American Ukrainian Veterans Post 93.

