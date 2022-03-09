Great Day CT
ANSWER DESK SPECIAL REPORT TONIGHT: Crisis in Ukraine

The Crisis in Ukraine, March 9 at 7 p.m. on WFSB+.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 plans to stream a special report centered on the crisis in Ukraine.

Eyewitness News partnered with the University of New Haven to get answers to some of the most pressing questions related to the Russian invasion of the Democratic nation.

Join Channel 3 at WFSB+ or the WFSB Facebook page for up-to-the-minute insight on what’s happening in Ukraine and what the implications are around the world and in daily lives.

Channel 3′s Kara Sundlun will host the program, which starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

