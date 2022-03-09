Great Day CT
Car found in Wethersfield marsh connected to missing woman

A car in connection with a missing North Branford woman was found in a Wethersfield marsh.
A car in connection with a missing North Branford woman was found in a Wethersfield marsh.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car in connection with a missing North Branford woman was found in a Wethersfield marsh.

According to police reports, officials were notified of a car in a marsh near route 5 and route 15.

Police say the car was not involved in a car accident but was connected to a missing woman in North Branford.

Police identified the missing woman as 81-year-old Mary Herbert. Herbert is described in reports as a white woman who is 5′10 and 140 lbs. Officials say she has white hair and brown eyes.

Wethersfield Police worked with the Wethersfield Fire Department along with Connecticut State Police (CSP) to investigate the area.

Officials say Herbert is still missing.

The Wethersfield Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (860) 721-2901.

