Crews brace for snow across the state

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Public works crews across the state are keeping a close eye on the weather conditions and the roads as snow is in the forecast for Wednesday.

The Department of Public Works in West Haven said it wants to make sure the city’s roads are passable and usable at all times.

When inclement weather is expected, it said it goes into “all hands on deck” mode and makes sure its employees are prepared for the worst.

Most of the state is only forecasted to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow over the course of Wednesday, according to Channel 3′s meteorologists.

However, when the snowfall could stretch over the better part of the day and into the evening, the work the DPW has is continuous.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker didn’t see any action yet as of 6 a.m., but things could ramp up as the hours go by and the snow begins to fall during the later morning rush.

Crews braced for snow in West Haven on Wednesday morning.

