CT troopers head to MA to lay a fellow trooper to rest

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Police officers from around the country put on their dress uniforms and made their way to Massachusetts on Wednesday to lay a fallen state trooper to rest.

A group of state troopers from Connecticut went to pay their respects to Trooper Tamar Bucci whose cruiser was struck in a crash on a highway.

“Obviously, it’s something that we don’t want to have to do, but once you do put the uniform on, it is a form of honor and it’s a way that we can show our respect to the greater good of this profession,” said Sgt. Vernon Sanders, Connecticut State Police.

No one could blame them for losing sight of that greater good as Connecticut State Troopers prepared to make the drive to Massachusetts for the funeral.

Bucci, 34, was killed last week on a Massachusetts highway while trying to change lanes and help a driver in a disabled vehicle.

It wasn’t a violent confrontation. There was no harrowing chase; but still, a life was gone in the blink of an eye.

“Stopping for a disabled motor vehicle is something that we all do each and every day,” Sanders said.

“It’s just a chilling reminder of the dangers of our job,” said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, Connecticut State Police.

A line of state police vehicles gathered in Tolland Wednesday morning. Twenty troopers in all headed to the services in Massachusetts.

“You really get to know who that trooper was,” Pagan said.

Making such a drive is a tradition of support that the troopers do now and on unfortunate days in the future.

“It’s never an easy thing and it’s something as time goes on, they don’t get easier.” Pagan said.

They said that knowing that while it’s a privilege to put on the uniform, taking it off at the end of the day is never guaranteed.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for almost 20 years and each one, you know, marks a little bit in your career,” Pagan said. “You never forget them.”

