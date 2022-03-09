Doctor shares how to get sleep back on track after Daylight Saving Time

(WFSB) - We spring the clocks forward this weekend, but with that, we lose an hour of sleep.

Eyewitness News talked to a sleep specialist who explained how we can get back on track.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

“It usually makes me a little more tired during the week so it takes me about a good week and a half to adjust back at it,” said Todd Zuidema of Wethersfield.

As the clocks turn forward one hour, it might be harder to get out of bed on Sunday.

“Just that hour can make things messed up a little it’s not as bad as flying or going cross county but it still would be nice to not have to fiddle with our clocks,” said Carol Taylor.

“A lot of people find that over the years when they go through this transition, something happens with their sleep, they’re concerned they want to know the best way to go through that transition.”

Eyewitness News met up with Dr. Olurotimi Adekolu who is a sleep specialist and pulmonologist for Starling Physicians in New Britain.

“An adult male should get at least 7 hours of sleep every night, so when people end up getting 5 hours of sleep, 6 hours of sleep, what happens is they have a sleep debt that ends up leading to acute and chronic sleep deprivation,” Adekolu said.

He says it can take several days to adjust, and is similar to the feeling of jet lag.

“As humans and mammals we all have an internal body clock, it’s called zicadian rhythm and the body clock determines when you go to sleep and when you wake up and has an effect on a lot of our bodily functions,” Adekolu said.

Eyewitness News asked how can you prevent extra exhaustion?

“You want to go to bed earlier, so 15 to 20 minutes earlier, every night prior to this weekend, so a couple days prior to this weekend and if possible wake up 15 to 20 minutes earlier than you would normally do,” said Adekolu.

Also make sure you get some sunlight.

“The other thing you want to do is make sure you expose yourself to as much sunlight as possible, that’s important and like I mentioned earlier that’s going to help with aligning your zicadian rhythm in a natural environment,” Adekolu said.

On Sunday it looks like we will see some sunshine, and the sun won’t set until 6:55 p.m.

