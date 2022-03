ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a home in Ellington on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said it happened on Windsorville Road at Pinney Road.

Photos from the scene showed the SUV completely through the wall of the home.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

