Enfield Police looking for missing woman

Diane Alderman
Diane Alderman(Enfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Enfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Investigators said that 69-year-old Diane Alderman was last seen around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday driving east on Elm Street, near Freshwater Boulevard.

Alderman was driving a black Ford Focus with orange and blue New York plates: JPF8479.

“Mrs. Alderman is unfamiliar to the area and has a history of dementia,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield Police at (860) 763-8911.

