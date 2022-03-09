Gas prices hit new record in Connecticut
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The average price of gasoline in Connecticut hit an all time high on Wednesday, according to AAA.
The price for regular was $4.41 per gallon.
The highest price ever in Connecticut was $4.39 in 2008.
There is a plan to help alleviate some of the sticker shock.
Lawmakers in Washington have been considering a plan to get rid of the 18 cent federal gas tax.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal has been a chief advocate for it.
