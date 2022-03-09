Hamden Public Schools vote to extend mask mandate

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden public schools voted on Tuesday to extend their mask mandate until March 21.

The Hamden Board of Ed met on Tuesday to discuss whether they should extend their mask mandate. Witnesses say the meeting got heated as more than 40 parents showed up to ask the district to remove the mask mandate.

Members of the public as well as members of the board were yelling during the meeting.

The superintendent began the COVID discussion by updating the board with the latest positivity rates. He says the rate has gone down, and vaccine clinics have been scheduled to help the city.

The superintendent also presented a survey from parents, students, and staff. According to the survey, a majority wanted to keep the mask mandate.

Board of Education members mentioned the flu saying they wanted to transition into mask removal slowly. The board was interrupted several times.

“You are not listening. You are not letting me finish. If you learn how to listen and let people say what they have to say then we can have a conversation, but you are not listening,” says Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David.

Members of the public wanted their voices heard.

“The entire society, I will say 70 percent of your community here wants you to vote on our end. Why can’t it be my choice, not yours? You are not the authority. You are not here to rule over us. You are here to comply,” says a member of the public.

Kids also attended this meeting, voicing concerns about how masks stopped them from making friends. Kids at the meeting also say the masks impacted their ability to breathe.

Parents who attended the meeting say they were not happy since several towns nearby don’t have a mandate.

The district said they are consulting with a medical team when they are making these decisions.

At the end of the meeting, the Board of Education voted to keep the mask mandate until March 21.

