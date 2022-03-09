Hartford gets new public library

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new public library is being built in Hartford.

The Hartford Public Library is partnering with Community Solutions to build this new library.

According to Hartford Library officials, this project has been a long time in the making.

“The library has been planning an expansion of the Barbour Library branch for several years and today we are here to celebrate that it is happening,” says Hartford Public Library CEO Bridget E. Quinn.

The new library will be in the Swift Factory, a community center in Hartford.

Quinn says the move will be beneficial to the Hartford Public Library.

“We are moving the library into the Swift Factory, which gives us the opportunity to leverage all of the wonderful things that are already here and create a 15,000 square foot space for the public,” says Quinn.

Officials say the library will be state of the art, having over two stories and a job search center.

The library is expected to revitalize the community and bring economic development.

“We really see the Hartford Public Library as one of the most important institutions and one of the most important resources in our community. We want to make sure we are creating world class library spaces in our neighborhoods,” says Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Officials say the construction of this building will take eighteen months. Officials expect to break ground on the library this fall.

