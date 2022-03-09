Milford officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire outside of bowling alley
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILFORD CT, CT (WFSB) - Shots were fired outside of a business in Milford on Tuesday.
Detectives said they recovered multiple shell casings from outside of Bowlero at 1717 Boston Post Rd. around 11 p.m.
They also found that a vehicle belonging to a Milford officer who was working a private duty job at Bowlero was struck in the windshield.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Milford police.
