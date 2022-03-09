Milford officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire outside of bowling alley

MILFORD CT, CT (WFSB) - Shots were fired outside of a business in Milford on Tuesday.

Detectives said they recovered multiple shell casings from outside of Bowlero at 1717 Boston Post Rd. around 11 p.m.

They also found that a vehicle belonging to a Milford officer who was working a private duty job at Bowlero was struck in the windshield.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Milford police.

