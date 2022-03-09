Great Day CT
Milford officer's vehicle struck by gunfire outside of bowling alley

A Milford officer's vehicle was hit by a bullet while he was working a private duty job on...
A Milford officer's vehicle was hit by a bullet while he was working a private duty job on March 8.(Milford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILFORD CT, CT (WFSB) - Shots were fired outside of a business in Milford on Tuesday.

Detectives said they recovered multiple shell casings from outside of Bowlero at 1717 Boston Post Rd. around 11 p.m.

They also found that a vehicle belonging to a Milford officer who was working a private duty job at Bowlero was struck in the windshield.

Posted by Milford CT Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Milford police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

