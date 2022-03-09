NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: Guilford sergeant is the face behind her department’s Facebook page

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3′s Neighborhood Crime Tracker went to Guilford to meet an officer who’s on call 24-7.

Sgt. Martina Jakober is the “face behind Facebook,” and there’s a lot more to the role than posting memes.

“We had a donut massacre,” Jackober recalled. “Donuts were dumped by the truckload in the middle of the intersection. [Then] there was a well here in town that was inside a home. Nobody knew it was there and a gentleman fell through the floor into the well, like 30 feet below.”

Those were just some of the posts that went viral for the Guilford Police Department.

“I like to put stuff out there that other parents might want to know or even my kids or parents would want to read,” Jackober said.

Jakober said she has run the department’s Facebook account since its creation in 2014.

“In 2014, it was kind of putting out basic information,” she said.

A few years ago, Jakober pivoted to give the department a personality.

“Kind of adding a sense of humor to some of the posts we put out there, because we’re all human,” she said.

That move appeared to have paid off.

Jakober said she understood that sometimes the badge and uniform can be intimidating, but the account and the personality behind it broke down that barrier between the public and the badge.

“It gives people the sense of confidence to reach out and have that open dialogue,” she said. “I feel as the person responding to them, I have this sense of responsibility that their issues are heard.”

That means she’s ready to respond at a notification’s notice.

“I may be home, cooking dinner and I get the chirp on my phone,” Jakober said.

Jakober took Channel 3 back to a recent night when she was in the middle of cooking dinner.

“Spaghetti and meatballs, the kids favorite,” she said. “They said they couldn’t have a phone conversation and they only felt safe being able to use text through Messenger.”

Jakober dropped everything and treated the conversation like the emergency it was.

From her kitchen, she called dispatch and started relaying the words typed to her.

“It was a play by play until they arrived,” she said.

Officers got on scene and took care of the situation.

Police discourage people from treating Facebook like 911, but many may find it comforting to know dedicated sergeants like Jakober are there to answer the calls or messages when they come through.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep building it, keep making us more accessible to the community when they need us,” Jakober said.

