New flight from Bradley to Dallas-Fort Worth planned

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced plans for a new flight out of Bradley International to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

The new service from Frontier Airlines is expected to start May 27, officials said.

The CAA says the flight will operate seasonally on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Flights will depart Bradley at 12:34 p.m. and arrive at DFW at 3:43 p.m.

Returning flights will depart DFW at 7:15 a.m. and will arrive at Bradley at 11:49 a.m.

Officials announced flights to Cancun, Mexico out of Bradley started Tuesday.

Cancun flights will operate seasonally three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

They will depart Bradley at 9:45 a.m. and arrive in Cancun at 1:15 p.m.

Returning flights will leave Cancun at 2:10 p.m. and arrive at Bradley at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to again announce new service from Bradley International Airport. Today’s announcement is a reflection of our very strong commitment to provide consumers in the region with even more of Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Frontier Airlines.

“The Connecticut Airport Authority is pleased to celebrate the launch of Frontier’s service to Cancun and welcomes the addition of new nonstop service to Dallas-Fort Worth. We are confident that the introduction of these exciting nonstops will be well received by our travelers,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA.

