New Haven man arrested in Hamden homicide investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven man is facing charges in connection to a January homicide in Hamden.

Police say Charles Hill, 19, was arrested Wednesday.

The homicide happened on January 15.

Herman Bellamy died in the shooting, police said.

Authorities say Hill was a passenger in Bellamy’s vehicle.

“Hill was firing a handgun from inside Bellamy’s vehicle at another vehicle. Bellamy, who was driving the vehicle, was struck and killed during the exchange of gunfire,” Hamden police said.

Police say Hill was charged with manslaughter first degree with a firearm and is in custody at the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections.

He was already facing charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048.

