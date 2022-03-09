A number of schools dismiss early as snow falls

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The snow on Wednesday arrived at a lousy time for school districts across Connecticut.

Dozens of superintendents decided to dismiss classes early.

Snow started to fall across most of the state by mid-morning.

Although it was not exactly sticking to the roads around noon time, they were still pretty wet. The concern was whether they’d remain that way or freeze a bit.

The flakes fell in Hamden as students walked home and busses arrived.

Channel 3 spoke with family members who arrived to pick up students. They said the early dismissal did force them to rearrange their schedules, but most people still felt that playing it safe was likely the right decision.

“I think it’s nice that they’re taking preventative action in the beginning,” said Avhishek Singla, of Hamden. “I think the roads are fine for now, but you never know with weather these days. All of the sudden they become slick, and they lead to worse things.”

