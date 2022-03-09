Snow impacting evening commute

(WFSB) – Snow continues to fall across the state Wednesday evening.

Although it’s pretty, it is going to impact the evening commute.

About one inch of snow has blanketed everything but the roads in Windsor.

The sidewalks are slippery and the temperature is 33 degrees so it’s compact, wet snow.

Roads are mostly wet and slushy from Rocky Hill to Hartford.

Snow is sticking to the highways in Windsor. Primary and secondary roads are getting covered.

The visibility was reduced at times, which was enough to slow people down but not enough to cancel plans.

“I work in New York so I take the train so it’s not really affecting me, but I did a favor for a friend and picked up my nephew so that’s it. Driving really wasn’t that bad. The roads weren’t too bad. Heading out maybe around 2 o’clock 91 it was light but heading back it was a little slippery,” said Jasmine Hall, of Windsor.

