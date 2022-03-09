Spiders the size of your palm may be headed up the east coast

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Researchers at the University of Georgia said that an invasive species of spider may expand beyond the state up and down the east coast.

The Joro spider arrived in Georgia in 2013.

It is native to Japan.

Researchers said the arachnids can grow up to 3 inches long fully extended and have bright yellow, blue-black, and red markings.

They said the spiders don’t appear to have much of an effect on local ecosystems and may even serve as an additional food source for birds.

In fact, they said people should learn to live with them.

They said the first Joros likely arrived in shipping containers, so the chances of them hitching a ride north on a vehicle or luggage are high.

There’s no reason to panic.

The spiders are relatively harmless to people and pets. Researchers said their fangs are not large enough to break human skin and they won’t bite unless cornered. They described the arachnid’s presence as more of a nuisance.

Read the full report from the University of Georgia here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.