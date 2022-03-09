Teen at Windsor Locks High School taken to hospital after vaping incident

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A teenager at Windsor Locks High School was sent to the hospital after a vaping incident.

That 16-year-old told police his vape had THC in it.

Apparently, he had too much and that’s when he started not feeling well.

That student was sent to the hospital as a precaution but is now doing okay.

The teen complained about not feeling well and having stomach pains.

First responders quickly arrived at the school.

“By his own words he was vaping and had a reaction to the content of that vape,” said Lt. Paul Cherniack with the Windsor Locks Police Department. “He’s claiming it’s THC, we don’t know that for a fact. We’ll have to examine it if the school wants us to.”

THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that makes people feel high.

As a precaution the teenager was sent to the hospital.

Officials say he recovered and didn’t need Narcan.

“We’re fortunate he is in full recovery,” Cherniack said.

This comes as several districts in the state have handled instances this year where students overdosed at school.

In January a 13-year-old Hartford student died after overdosing on fentanyl.

Shortly afterwards, several New Haven students were hospitalized after eating chocolate edibles infused with THC.

Last month, a Bloomfield High School student overdosed on marijuana laced with fentanyl.

“It can never be understated to be vigilant. With your family, with your kids, with the schools, in what’s going on,” said Cherniack.

Windsor Locks police responded to the incident as a medical call.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Windsor Locks school district but have not heard back yet.

