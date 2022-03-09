Wellness Wednesday: Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your brain

(WFSB) - Previous research shows heavy drinking is not good for the brain.

Now a new large study shows even just one drink a day may have an impact.

Many of people enjoy the occasional glass of wine with dinner or a drink to wind down at the end of the day.

Previous research showed that people who drink heavily have changes in the structure and size of the brain that are associated with cognitive impairments.

Now, a new study found even just a few beers or glasses of wine a week may also be risky.

“I was surprised at just how little alcohol seems to be necessary to reduce brain volume,” said Dr. Henry Kranzler, Penn Center for Studies of Addiction.

Researchers said the data showed light-to-moderate drinking was associated with reductions in overall brain volume.

“The reductions are proportional,” Kranzler said. “So, the more you drink, the smaller the volume.”

For example, in 50-year-olds, increasing drinking from about half a beer a day to a pint of beer or glass of wine, changes in the brain were equivalent to aging two years. Kranzler said the study findings contrasted with current guidelines on safe drinking limits, which said no more than one drink per day for women, no more than two drinks per day for men.

“it’s reasonable to have a small amount of alcohol, but I would discourage people from drinking more than one or two drinks on any occasion and no more than probably seven drinks on average in a week,” Kranzler said.

Kranzler said about a third of the adult population drinks more than recommended.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed two in three adult drinkers report drinking above moderate levels at least once a month.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.