WFSB+ is something new for your streaming devices.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Channel 3 has something new for streaming devices.

People watching on Roku or Amazon Fire TV just have to upgrade now to see Channel 3′s new “WFSB+” app.

Those on Apple TV or Android TV, simply download Channel 3′s free “WFSB+” app now for a convenient, brand new streaming experience.

Search for “WFSB” in the app store to stay connected to live breaking news, Early Warning Weather, and news on demand.

WFSB+ is your live, local free source to stream Channel 3 24/7.

