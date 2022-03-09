WFSB+ is something new for your streaming devices
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Channel 3 has something new for streaming devices.
People watching on Roku or Amazon Fire TV just have to upgrade now to see Channel 3′s new “WFSB+” app.
Those on Apple TV or Android TV, simply download Channel 3′s free “WFSB+” app now for a convenient, brand new streaming experience.
Search for “WFSB” in the app store to stay connected to live breaking news, Early Warning Weather, and news on demand.
WFSB+ is your live, local free source to stream Channel 3 24/7.
