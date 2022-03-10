Great Day CT
Authorities investigating deadly fire in Groton

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly fire that happened Wednesday night in Groton.

Groton Town police say they responded to the fire on Flanders Road in Mystic around 11:58 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by members of the Mystic Fire Department, Old Mystic Fire Department, and Sub Base Fire Department, police said.

Authorities say a 79-year-old woman was found inside a bedroom of the home.

She was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police identified the victim as Elizabeth Gray.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who are displaced.

“The case is being investigated by the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Groton Town Police Fire Investigators, Groton Town Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Mystic Fire Department,” police say.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Groton Town police at 860-441-6712.

