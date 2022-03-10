Bloomfield church prays for Ukraine

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - People in Conn. continue to do whatever they can to help Ukraine.

Tonight, the town of Bloomfield came together for a prayer vigil.

The snow didn’t stop Bloomfield residents from coming out here tonight to light a candle and say a prayer for the people of Ukraine.

Even on a snowy night, Dan Weight decided to head to the Bloomfield Congregational Church to pray for Ukraine.

“I wanted to show some support and donate a little to them,” said Weight,

Dan says he feels a connection to the area because his grandparents lived there, and because he has served in the military. “As a veteran I feel a connection to the fighting going on there and sympathy for the people who are being displaced and injured and pushed out of their homes.”

The room was filled tonight with Bloomfield neighbors and state and local leaders.

Rep. Bobby Gibson said, “it’s so important that we show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Town Councilwoman Suzette Debeatham-Brown said, “we’re not there fighting physically but we’re here fighting, we’re here praying, we’re here sending good thoughts, we’re here collecting donations.”

Pastor Shawn Fisher said he decided to hold the vigil tonight after requests poured in from community members. “You could just feel a weight of what people are feeling as one thing after another, after another comes… we want people to know no one is alone.”

Over the weekend the church also held a donation drive. They were able to fill up trucks with items that will be sent to Ukraine.

