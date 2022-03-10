Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon is this Saturday

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The second annual Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon kicks off on Saturday morning.

The event, which is presented by the NJM Insurance Group and is in partnership with Channel 3 and iHeart Media, starts at 5 a.m.

Channel 3′s Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa, alongside their old friend iHeart Radio’s Renee DiNino, will be on hand for the broadcast during the morning news.

At 10 a.m., they’ll jump from the airwaves to the radio waves and continue on iHeart Radio stations.

Anyone looking to donate can found information on the Channel 3 Kids Camp website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.