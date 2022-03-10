Great Day CT
Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon is this Saturday

The Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon is set for Saturday, March 12, 2022.
The Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon is set for Saturday, March 12, 2022.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The second annual Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon kicks off on Saturday morning.

The event, which is presented by the NJM Insurance Group and is in partnership with Channel 3 and iHeart Media, starts at 5 a.m.

Channel 3′s Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa, alongside their old friend iHeart Radio’s Renee DiNino, will be on hand for the broadcast during the morning news.

At 10 a.m., they’ll jump from the airwaves to the radio waves and continue on iHeart Radio stations.

Anyone looking to donate can found information on the Channel 3 Kids Camp website here.

