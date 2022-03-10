CSCU schools to relax masks, testing requirements

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system said it will be dropping its masking and COVID-19 testing requirements next month.

CSCU president Terrence Cheng sent a letter to the community on Thursday through which he announced the changes.

“I am pleased to say that the state is turning the corner on the virus, and we therefore can relax our pandemic response, including ending the mask mandate effective Monday, April 4, 2022 for all 17 CSCU institutions and system office,” Cheng wrote.

Cheng cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health, both of which issued updated guidance and mandates that have lifted restrictions on public activities.

“In particular, the CDC’s new metrics related to the virus have deemed that all of Connecticut is at low risk of spreading of virus,” he said. “Given these changes in guidance and through conversations with DPH, campus leaders, and COVID Coordinators, our consensus is that we are ready to relax our current protocols.”

Cheng also said the system will end weekly testing of employees and students and individual case contact tracing.

“We have made provisions to continue PCR testing on campus for any employee or student who wants access to testing through April 1,” he said. “In addition, COVID coordinators will have antigen tests available for those who are concerned about their potential exposure to the virus and would like access to a rapid test.”

Cheng said the system expected students and employees to continue to self-monitor their health and stay home if they experience COVID-like symptoms.

