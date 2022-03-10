Great Day CT
CT Republicans plan announcement on state’s gas tax

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Republican lawmakers said they plan to make an announcement regarding the state’s gas tax.

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly and House Republican leader Vincent Candelora scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

It’s happening at Minuteman Park in Hartford, outside of the Legislative Office Building.

Republicans said the topic will be tax relief and the rising gas prices.

