Friars from Connecticut heading to Ukraine border

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A group of Dominican Friars based out of New Haven is bound for the Ukraine border.

Father Jordan Lenaghan is the Executive Director of Religious Life at Quinnipiac University.

He is also the Catholic Chaplin at Albertus Magnus and while students at those schools might use their spring break to head somewhere warm, he’s using his time to help those in Ukraine.

“For me and I think Father Joachim and Father Jonathan, this is what we signed up for and that’s what it comes down to,” said Father Jordan Lenaghan, Dominican Friar

For the next ten days, the focus for Father Jordan is all about helping those fleeing the Russian invasion.

“The most important thing is to remind folks, you’re not forgotten,” he said.

They’ll fly into Vienna, Austria, then head to Poland and make their way toward Ukraine, working with the Catholic fraternal organization the Knights of Columbus.

“I know Father Joaquin being much younger than I am will be loading trucks I’m sure at one point, with relief supplies leaving from Eastern Poland to Ukraine. I think part of what I will be doing talking to number of people about the kinds of aid they need, what they’re receiving, what they’re not receiving,” Father Jordan said.

Having worked and lived in both Poland and Russia he’s familiar with the region and the language, and Father Jordan says while right now the mission is fluid, he knows they’ll be in midst of it all.

“I was assured and I can assure you I’ll be quite up front where the people are coming across with the situation on the ground,” he said.

He adds he’s not afraid, but admits to feeling a little uneasy, especially about what he might see.

“We’re used to fixing things and we’re used to correcting things and making it all well for people,” Father Jordan said. “We won’t even be the proverbial drop in the bucket.”

He says the biggest impact he and the friars can have might not be on the ground, but when they get back.

“To be able to witness what we’ve seen, the needs of these people, to raise awareness and hopefully to be able to work with folks here in New Haven and Connecticut to as I say, open up their minds, their hearts and their wallets to people in need,” Father Jordan said.

Father Jordan says two friars are already there.

He and another will fly out Thursday night.

They’ll be in eastern Europe for 10 days, coming back to Connecticut on March 21.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.