Gov. Lamont to make announcement about support for childcare providers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor planned an announcement about support for childcare providers in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Women’s League Child Development Center in Hartford.

Details about the support were not released.

Lamont said he’ll be joined by Connecticut Office of Early Childhood commissioner Beth Bye.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.