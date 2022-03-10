Great Day CT
Increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles as gas prices surge

As gas prices continue to climb, car dealerships are seeing more people interested in electric and hybrid vehicles.
By Dennis Valera and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
But supply chain issues continue to burden car makers, and the Russian invasion could make things worse.

Not only are people asking about Stephen Toyota’s hybrid electric cars, they’re driving off with them.

Specifically, the Rav4 Prime.

General Sales Manager Cody Gill says he can’t keep them more than a couple days.

“We are getting up to 96 miles per gallon combined on a full battery charge,” said Gill.

Gill says fuel efficient vehicles like hybrids have been getting more popular for years.

With gas prices hitting record highs, the recent interest is more about finding relief at the pump.

“You need to get to a dealership as soon as possible. we do have some on the ground, but a lot of the folks that are looking for vehicles end up ordering the vehicle,” Gill said.

While it’s great for business, the demand for hybrid and other electric vehicles is getting these vehicles off the lot quick, but there just isn’t the supply to replenish dealerships fast enough.

The Russian invasion in Ukraine is causing price surges and supply issues for car metals like nickel, even though no sanctions are targeting those materials yet.

This week, President Biden said there are plans to bolster domestic production of materials like lithium, which is used in batteries that power electric cars.

“To build a truly strong economy, we need a future that’s made in America,” Biden said.

Gill says despite the shortages, things have gotten a little better the last few months.

“We’ve got about a hundred cars in the pipeline, where in a normal situation, we’d have closer to 170, 180 in the pipeline. But again it is getting better little by little,” he said.

