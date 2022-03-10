MCSO: Woman reported missing; horse returns alone after ride in Rio Verde/Scottsdale

RIO VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is missing after a horse returned alone following a ride in the Scottsdale and Rio Verde area. Deputies say Jillian Underschultz, 58, was last seen leaving her house on horseback around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. About two hours later, the horse returned by itself.

Deputies say she typically rides near 144th Street and Hawknest Road, north of Carefree Highway, in Scottsdale. Authorities believe she might be wearing a blue jean jacket and/or a red or black checkered jacket. She is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011. No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

