Milford postpones its St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wet weekend forecast has prompted Milford to postpone its St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Organizers posted to Milford City Hall’s Facebook page on Thursday that the parade was moved to March 19 at 1 p.m.
Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted heavy rain for Saturday afternoon.
The storm could even end with a bit of snow.
