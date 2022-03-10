Great Day CT
Milford postpones its St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wet weekend forecast has prompted Milford to postpone its St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Organizers posted to Milford City Hall’s Facebook page on Thursday that the parade was moved to March 19 at 1 p.m.

🍀Due to the impending storm, the Saint Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed to March 19, 2022 at 1:00pm🍀

Posted by Milford CT City Hall on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted heavy rain for Saturday afternoon.

The storm could even end with a bit of snow.

Check the latest forecast here.

