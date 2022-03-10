New Britain holds State of the City address

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Britain mayor addressed her constituents in the state of the city address.

This is Mayor Erin Stewarts ninth year in office.

One of the major things the mayor wants to do is make the tax cuts the city passed last year permanent.

She also talked about free Wi-Fi projects and to continue to beautify the city. But some residents want more.

She ensured the common council the city was being run by compassionate and strong hands.

“Success for New Britain must be focused in five key areas. Institutionalizing progress, investing in ourselves, strategic economic development, fiscal restraint and taxpayer protection and commitment to bi-partisanship.,” said Stewarts.

Stewart says she wants to continue working with the addiction and homeless needs, provide a low-cost internet service for residents, and continuing the tax cuts.

“A constant and fierce commitment to fiscal responsibility allowed us lower the tax rate last year for the first time in nearly 15 years putting much needed income in the pockets of our citizens and I hope that with the help of this body we will be able to make that tax reduction permanent this year,” said Stewart.

Some attendees want more. Like resident Candyce Scott, who is also on the Board of Assessment appeals. She says some people are getting water bills with dramatic spikes in prices and urges the city to investigate.

“We do know about an elderly woman who is basically not able to live in her home because of her water bill. I just think people should not have to lose their homes because of their water bill. We need to have better regulation over this,” said Scott.

Victoria Borzeakov doesn’t want to forget about the war. This Ukrainian New Britain resident wants the city to work with refugees.

“It would be great if we can accept people from Ukraine because a lot of people doesn’t have relatives for example but have friends and we would be glad to invite them here, give them home for example,” said Borzeakov.

It is a historic time as everyone is feeling the impact of the war. Tonight, at the meeting New Britain passed a resolution which states they support the independence, sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.

