Peace still a long way off as Ukraine, Russia continue negotiations

Ukrainian and Russian officials negotiating in Turkey on Thursday morning, but experts warned peace was likely a long way off.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Ukrainian and Russian officials negotiating in Turkey on Thursday morning, but experts warned peace was likely a long way off.

That was especially in the wake of some of the worst violence of the Russian invasion which included an attack of a maternity hospital.

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a ban on Russian oil, gas, and coal. However, Ukrainians said they need more help because the violence is only getting worse.

The maternity hospital in Mariupol was turned to rubble after local officials said it was bombed by Russian forces. At least three people died in the attack, including a child.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called it “atrocity.”

“A strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky also repeated his calls for help from NATO, including the declaration of a no-fly zone over his country.

“You have seen it and you know what`s going on, so you have to strengthen sanctions against Russia in a manner that leaves it no more chance to continue this genocide,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainians continue to defend their land.

The White House warned that Russia may start to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine and try to blame the U.S. in a false flag attack.

“This is about whether Ukrainian have guts or no, and we convinced the entire world, and we showed to the entire world that we have will, we have guts, and we are fighting like hell,” said Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former Ukrainian prime minister.

A massive government funding bill that includes sending nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine also passed through the House of Representatives Wednesday night. Now, it goes to the Senate.

Ukrainian and Russian officials have been negotiating, but experts said the conflict is far from over.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

