Pilot taken to hospital after plane flips over in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A man was taken to the hospital after a single-engine plane flipped over at Robertson Airport in Plainville Thursday, police said.

Police say they received a call about the incident around 11:37 a.m.

The pilot veered off to the side of the runway and flipped over, said Plainville Police Chief Christopher Vanghele.

Police say the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

