Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Pilot taken to hospital after plane flips over in Plainville

A plane rolled over in Plainville at Robertson Airport.
A plane rolled over in Plainville at Robertson Airport.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A man was taken to the hospital after a single-engine plane flipped over at Robertson Airport in Plainville Thursday, police said.

Police say they received a call about the incident around 11:37 a.m.

The pilot veered off to the side of the runway and flipped over, said Plainville Police Chief Christopher Vanghele.

Police say the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Masking requirements will end next month for CSCU students and staff.
CSCU schools to relax masks, testing requirements
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
PRESS CONFERENCE: Mayor Bronin on Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day
Milford postpones its St. Patrick’s Day Parade