Pilot taken to hospital after plane flips over in Plainville
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A man was taken to the hospital after a single-engine plane flipped over at Robertson Airport in Plainville Thursday, police said.
Police say they received a call about the incident around 11:37 a.m.
The pilot veered off to the side of the runway and flipped over, said Plainville Police Chief Christopher Vanghele.
Police say the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
