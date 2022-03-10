Great Day CT
Prices reach highest point in 40 years

Inflation has reached the highest point in 40 years.
By Mike Savino and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Prices reached their highest point in 40 years.

The price consumer index was 7.9 percent this Feb.

The increase is being driven by price hikes in gas, food, and housing.

Economists don’t see much relief in the near future.

Quinnipiac Professor Osman Kilic said, “I’m only afraid that if the prices gets out of control, we may end up seeing a double digit, double digit increases in inflation, it’s possible.”

The inflation rate is so high, that even modest raises can’t keep up.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

