Pump Patrol finds cheapest gas in Meriden

By Christian Colón and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are all feeling the pain at the pump and tonight we want to make sure you are saving.

So, we are scouting the whole state for the cheapest gas and making sure it’s on your radar.

The Pump Patrol keeps tabs on the 10 cheapest gas prices around the state, in real time.

On West Main Street in Meriden at the Petrex, gas is at 4.09 a gallon.

Throughout the day the lines have been very long here but the people we talked to say it’s all worth it.

“Cheapest in town. I have always come here they have always had the cheapest prices. They got everyone beat by about 50 cents right now,” said Jordan Collins.

Jamie Paradise said, “I will go anywhere for cheaper gas at this point. Down the street is like 50 cent more these lines are crazy but I’ll still wait in them.”

