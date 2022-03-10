Rally set to jazz up support for UConn basketball teams ahead of tournaments

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Student fans of the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Connecticut planned to participate in a support rally on Thursday morning.

Dunkin’ said it is hosting a “Loud and Proud” on-campus rally at 11 a.m. to help the Huskies kick off their post seasons. Stream live footage below:

The rally on the Storrs campus comes ahead of the men’s 9:30 p.m. game against Seton Hall in the Big East Tournament. The Huskies will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The women’s team knocked out Villanova for their 20th Big East championship on Monday. The team will learn its seeding for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s rally will include activities such as street curling, half-court contests and spike ball, giveaways and Dunkin’ coffee and donuts for all students.

The location for the rally is Fairfield Way, 2110 Hillside Dr. in Storrs.

