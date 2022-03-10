SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Orchard Works

STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans of the magical world know the wand chooses the wizard, and that remains true at Orchard Works in Stafford.

“We equate a magic wand to a musical instrument. If you think of a beautiful violin or guitar, it’s sitting on the table, it doesn’t make a note, in the wrong hands it makes horrible music. But in the right hands, of someone with talent and someone who practices that musical instrument makes beautiful music. These are magical instruments. In the right hands with someone who is naturally talented and practices these beautiful magical instruments will make beautiful magic,” said Ed.

Ed and Janet Bareiss started Orchard Works out of their home in Stafford more than 10 years ago.

They’ve been making magic wands for people all over the world.

They opened their brick and mortar in 2020 where you can find Crabbe and Goyle, the birds, and Juju, the Huffle-pup!

“It’s so important, the shop was such a passion project. We were already a semi-successful magic wand business, but we wanted to have a shop. And Stafford Springs only has about 10,000 people so that’s a very finite amount of magic wands, so we kind of need to pull people in in order to remain a successful business,” Janet said.

They have six full-time employees.

Everyone collaborates on ideas and designs.

Every wand is unique, and they want your experience at the shop to feel just as special.

“We watched the movies, we read the books, we picked up a few cues here and there, and the idea is much like when Harry walks in to Olivanders in that first movie and he’s wide eyed and he’s looking around and he’s walking into a magic wand shop for the first time, everybody who walks through that door, same experience. And we tell everyone who works up front that’s what you’re trying to communicate. These people are walking into a magic wand shop. You work in one, you’ve seen it. They are going to be blown away from the minute they walk in and they look around and just take it all in and it’s a fun thing to watch every single time,” Ed said.

They use 150 types of woods, from very rare snake wood to more common maple.

The design options are endless.

“The amount of finishes that are available to you, there’s one called Unicorn Spit that is just like glitter, it’s a wood stain that has glitter in it and it comes in the whole rainbow,” Janet said.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration -- the Pottermore quiz is a go-to for many customers.

While they are not a Harry Potter shop, people come from all over.

“They want to do something magical, people need it right now,” said Janet.

For more information on Orchard Works, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.