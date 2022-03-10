Truckload of supplies for the Ukrainian people ships out of Hartford today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Thursday, a truckload of supplies for the people of Ukraine that were gathered from a 3Cares event will be driven down to New Jersey.

Food, clothes and medical supplies will make it to Ukrainians as they seek shelter and safety from Russia’s invasion of their country.

The truck is scheduled to depart from the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford on Thursday morning.

This truck will leave the capital city at 7:30 a.m. and Channel 3 will be following it down as it makes the first leg of its journey to Ukrainian refugees.

There was a huge turnout from the 3Cares donation drive on Monday, meant there were boxes upon boxes of supplies that needed to get from one continent to another.

After the drive to New Jersey, the supplies will be loaded on a plane and sent overseas.

The goal continues to be to to get supplies in the hands of refugees by the weekend.

The person driving the supplies, Dmytro Goul has a brother in Ukraine.

“He just dropped off his wife and kids in the border with Poland, so tough time, but we’ll get together we will win,” Goul said.

Goul said he is doing the trip all on his own gas budget, which given the direction of gas prices recently, is a significant financial investment in the safety and care of Ukrainian refugees.

