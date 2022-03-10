Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Weather postpones Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

A photo of the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford.
A photo of the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential for inclement weather postponed the Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee released a statement on Thursday.

“The Parade is critically important to our membership, businesses and to many in the region. Due to the pandemic, it’s been 3 years since our last parade,” the committee said. “With this being the 50th anniversary and the first parade coming out of the pandemic in our capital city, we must take the proper steps in ensuring the parade’s success.”

As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, the 2022 Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday March 19 at 11:00 a.m.

There will be no other rain date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Russian attack on hospital
Peace still a long way off as Ukraine, Russia continue negotiations
Supplies headed to Ukraine, 3Cares
Truckload of supplies for the Ukrainian people ships out of Hartford today
Eyewitness News OTT
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast