Weather postpones Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential for inclement weather postponed the Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee released a statement on Thursday.

“The Parade is critically important to our membership, businesses and to many in the region. Due to the pandemic, it’s been 3 years since our last parade,” the committee said. “With this being the 50th anniversary and the first parade coming out of the pandemic in our capital city, we must take the proper steps in ensuring the parade’s success.”

As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, the 2022 Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday March 19 at 11:00 a.m.

There will be no other rain date.

