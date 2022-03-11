Great Day CT
After student’s death, lawmakers vote to study sports safety

Teddy Balkind died in Jan. 2022 after a collision with an opposing hockey player's skate.
Teddy Balkind died in Jan. 2022 after a collision with an opposing hockey player's skate.(CAMP AWOSTING)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut legislative committee has approved a bill calling for a study of youth sports safety including the use of hockey neck guards, in response to the death of a 10th grade hockey player.

The Committee on Children signed off on the bill Thursday and sent it to the House of Representatives.

Earlier legislation would have required youth hockey players to wear neck guards.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports medical experts offered mixed opinions on neck guards.

Sixteen-year-old Benjamin Edward “Teddy” Balkind died after his neck was accidentally cut by a skate during a Jan. 6 hockey game in Greenwich.

