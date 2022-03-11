Ansonia parishioners gather to support Ukraine

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, several churches in Ansonia got together and dedicated their service to pray for the atrocities happening in Ukraine.

Overall, about 100 people gathered at the St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Church on Clifton Ave.

Parishioners from all over the area coming together some with direct ties to Ukraine others joining in solidarity. All coming together and leaning on prayer.

The war is thousands of miles away but residents here are battling emotions

Parishioner Natalyi said, “they cannot use the light after 8 o clock they have to turn the lights off. You can go outside on the street and have air strike above your head. So, you definitely have to follow the warning signs they have and if warning side then you have to hide.”

Natalyi says her family on the east are in a danger zone and is always checking social media for their updates. So tonight, she prays for God to give them strength.

Another parishioner, Jen Walker said, “to really provide grace to us and strength to get through this tough time. And those over there probably praying in their head and fearful to come out and use their religion and faith for support.”

Jen also has cousins in Ukraine. She counts on moments like tonight to keep her smiling, when it’s not just Ukrainians that show up to mass.

Parishioner Diana Musante said, “you don’t have to be Ukrainian to see what’s going on the evil that’s going on . I mean he’s killing; he bombed a maternity hospital. What else do you need?”

On top of donating money and supplies these parishioners are constantly wanting to get involved and fight back with support.

“It’s more spiritual support. That’s what we can provide. At this point and that is something I like to be able to do it’s just an atrocity,” said Beth Allaire.

