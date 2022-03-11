Ch. 3 pays for people’s gas for ‘Fill’er Up Friday’

(WFSB) – It’s not just Friday, it’s now Fill’er Up Friday!

Eyewitness News knows everyone is struggling to pay at the pump so we wanted to help some of you out.

Friday, we went all over the state and paid to fill up people’s tanks.

Some people have been scouting around looking for those cheap prices because they can’t afford to fill up and pay for their other bills.

Our journey today started in the New Haven area.

We met some who were shocked on how high prices have been getting.

“Wow I am going to work too. You are going to work perfect timing. You hear that,” said a New Haven resident.

This Honda usually takes about $30 to fill, and today it’s over $60 at the Exxon on State Street in New Haven.

“We miss the regular gas prices we miss it. How high is now compared to a few weeks ago. Oh it jumped it skyrocketed,” said Keshawn.

We then headed north to Meriden.

It’s hard for students, and for Mario’s family of five.

“It’s hard. But probably I fill it halfway. Then once its back to empty I fill it up halfway. Because I can’t really fill it up full right now. Moneywise its tight.,” Mario said.

Now we are in Hartford.

That’s where we met Myra Crump of Bloomfield, who says she can never fill up her tank because of how expensive it’s getting.

She had just left the bank and grabbed cash for gas. But this birthday girl got the surprise she needed.

“So, thank you guys for paying for my gas that’s awesome. Thank you. See I am even crying,” Myra said.

If you want to find out which gas prices are the cheapest in the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.