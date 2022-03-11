Charcoal Chef in Woodbury stepping up to help the people of Ukraine

WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) – A restaurant in Woodbury wants to do its part to help the people of Ukraine.

For the owner of the Charcoal Chef, it’s about her heritage.

When customers take a seat at Charcoal Chef this month, they’ll see Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, at every table.

Also on the tables, the message: The restaurant is donating 5 percent of its march profits to help relief efforts in Ukraine.

“Hoping to get as much money as we can to send to Ukraine,” said Judy Doran, owner, Charcoal Chef.

The restaurant first started just collecting donations; however, Doran said her daughter wanted to take it a step further because they’re Lithuanian.

Lithuania is just northwest of Belarus.

“My daughter said ‘ok, we want to do more, because we’re Lithuanian and it’s right next door pretty much and one step away from Ukraine,’” Doran said.

Doran said they just started promoting it on social media.

She said it has already gotten people in the door.

“I said the first thing this morning, I says, ‘I’m heading to Charcoal Chef for breakfast,’” said Paula Roman Todd, a customer.

Todd is also Lithuanian.

It’s why she said she plans to come back many more times this month.

“I just feel like it could’ve been, it could be anybody from even my lineage that’s involved,” Todd said. “But it’s not just that, I just feel so connected. It shouldn’t be happening anywhere.”

The fundraising effort wasn’t Doran’s first time.

Starting in 2008, she would do 10-percent Mondays to help local non-profits.

She put that on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, to start it again for Ukraine, it meant the world to her.

“I think that’s one of the things about the pandemic that bothers me the most, that we’re not able to do that,” Doran said. “So, to be able to help Ukraine in this way, it’s just more than I could imagine that we ever thought about doing.”

Doran is still deciding what relief fund to donate to.

Charcoal Chef’s hours are:

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed on Tuesday

