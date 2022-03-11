Driver strikes police cruiser in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A driver appeared to have gone through a red light before the person struck a Hamden police cruiser on Friday morning.

Channel 3 was on the scene of it in the area of School Street and Evergreen Avenue.

Injuries did not appear to be serious.

Police said it looked like both the officer and the driver were able to walk away on their own.

They are still investigating how it happened.

