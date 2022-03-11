Family Friday: Lots of festivities for this weekend of March
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFSB) - The magic of March is upon us and there are some great family-friendly events to add to the calendar this weekend.
- Saturday, March 12th
- Stew Leonard’s, Newington
- 9:00am – 11:00am, workshops every 30 minutes
- Decorate four St. Patrick’s Day-themed cupcakes
- Sunday, March 13th
- Powder Ridge
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Build and Race your own sled!
- Separate Kids and Adults division
- Sunday, March 13th
- 59 Wheaton Road, Washington Depot
- 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Visit baby goats, walk the fields & more
- Mud boots suggested
- Sunday, March 13th
- Bradley Mountain Farm
- 12:00pm
- Dress up the goats, snuggle & read together
St. Patrick’s Day Parades:
