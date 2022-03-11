Great Day CT
Family Friday: Lots of festivities for this weekend of March

The magic of March is upon is and there are some great family-friendly events to add to the calendar this weekend.
By WFSB Staff and Nicole Nalepa
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Cupcake Workshop

  • Saturday, March 12th
  • Stew Leonard’s, Newington
  • 9:00am – 11:00am, workshops every 30 minutes
  • Decorate four St. Patrick’s Day-themed cupcakes

Cardboard Box Race

  • Sunday, March 13th
  • Powder Ridge
  • 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Build and Race your own sled!
  • Separate Kids and Adults division

Open Farm Day

  • Sunday, March 13th
  • 59 Wheaton Road, Washington Depot
  • 12:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Visit baby goats, walk the fields & more
  • Mud boots suggested

Goats N’ Pajamas

  • Sunday, March 13th
  • Bradley Mountain Farm
  • 12:00pm
  • Dress up the goats, snuggle & read together

St. Patrick’s Day Parades:

